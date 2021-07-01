Intrepid psytrance troubadours Vini Vici have taken their genre to new heights. The Israeli duo are renowned for having refined psytrance into something elegant, leaving behind the sprawling spiralling tendencies from which they were birthed and honing a more club-ready accessible sound. Their ability to make something more palatable without compromising on any transcendental qualities led them to appear on ‘DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs’ list in 2017. Trance icon Armin Van Buuren once said, “Few acts have such a well-defined signature sound.”