Viggo Venn’s comedy is as endearing as it is outlandish. The Norwegian has performed his part clown, part stand-up act on stages around the world, including at Glastonbury and Hollywood Improv, and in 2022 he made his debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. A graduate of renowned French theatre school École Philippe Haulier, and now based in London, Venn also spreads his comic knowledge at his own clown workshops.