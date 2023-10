Inspired by the titans of the ’80s first black metal wave, Glasgow-based Venomwolf offer a primal edge to Scotland’s buzzing metal movement. Formed in 2015, the trio released their first EP, Witch of the Blackest Night, that same year, before dropping their debut album, Stormriding Power, with Iron Pegasus Records in 2018. Think: the raw, anarchic thrash of Bathory combined with the relentless confidence of Hellhammer.