Artist

Vanity Fairy

Top trackAngel

Upcoming events

The Queen's Head, Pushpin, Vanity Fairy, Radio WaSat, 30 Sept
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Acid Klaus + Vanity FairySat, 14 Oct
The SocialLondon
Pip BlomMon, 16 Oct
Norwich Arts CentreNorwich
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Saturday Sat, 4 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
Happy Birthday Carly Rae!Tue, 21 Nov
Windmill BrixtonLondon
Nuha Ruby Ra / Baba AliTue, 28 Nov
Star And Shadow CinemaNewcastle
Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra & Vanity FairyFri, 1 Dec
YES The Pink RoomManchester
Baba Ali + Nuha Ruby Ra + Vanity FairySat, 2 Dec
DistrictLiverpool
Nuha Ruby Ra + Baba Ali + Vanity FairySat, 16 Dec
DareshackBristol