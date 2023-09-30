Browse events
Artist
Vanity Fairy
Top track
Angel
Upcoming events
The Queen's Head, Pushpin, Vanity Fairy, Radio Wa
Sat, 30 Sept
Windmill Brixton
London
Acid Klaus + Vanity Fairy
Sat, 14 Oct
The Social
London
Pip Blom
Mon, 16 Oct
Norwich Arts Centre
Norwich
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend
2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, Brighton
Brighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Saturday
Sat, 4 Nov
Various Venues, Brighton
Brighton
Happy Birthday Carly Rae!
Tue, 21 Nov
Windmill Brixton
London
Nuha Ruby Ra / Baba Ali
Tue, 28 Nov
Star And Shadow Cinema
Newcastle
Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra & Vanity Fairy
Fri, 1 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
Baba Ali + Nuha Ruby Ra + Vanity Fairy
Sat, 2 Dec
District
Liverpool
Nuha Ruby Ra + Baba Ali + Vanity Fairy
Sat, 16 Dec
Dareshack
Bristol