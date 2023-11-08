Born of lo-fi reverb musings in the early noughties, this Toronto-based experimental pop project has since evolved into fully formed soundscapes. Sole member Meghan Remy takes an obsession with girlband melodrama and channels it into an eerie, atmospheric sound chamber. Femininity is both championed and mourned in Remy’s lyrics, as she applies a collagist’s hand to haunting songs about trauma, grief and the celestial unknown. The Guardian described her trajectory as “a series of sound art installations evolving from experimentation into bold tunefulness.”