Formerly known as Upstate Rubdown, Upstate is the ultimate all-American band. Since their debut in 2015, the Hudson Valley four-piece’s witty lyrics and homespun approach to production has bridged stateside genres including folk, swing, R&B, jazz and rock. Despite a number of lineup changes, their signature harmonies and nimble instrumentation have continued to shine on releases such as Healing (2019), and during their intimate Paste Studio performances.