Formed in Auckland in 2010, Unknown Mortal Orchestra began the decade recording and anonymously releasing their psychedelic flavour of rock online. Led by frontman Ruban Nielson, the trio’s amalgamation of lo-fi, pop, disco and shoe-gaze on Multi-Love (2016) and 2018’s instrumental effort IC-01 Hanoi has won praise from Pitchfork, NME and Clash.