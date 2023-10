Uncle Waffles is an amapiano DJ and producer from Swaziland and based in South Africa. After learning to DJ during lockdown, her 2022 debut single, ‘Tanzania’, went viral for its energetic bounce and Uncle Waffles’ own dance moves behind the decks. This success led to a residency with BBC Radio 1; and secured her the title of the first amapiano act to ever perform at Coachella.