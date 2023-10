Uncle Acid – or Kevin R Starrs, as he is otherwise known – and his Deadbeats started putting songs out on MySpace in 2010. The band are followers of occult folklore, purveyors of blues riffs and unrepentant Sabbath worshippers. Their shows, meanwhile, are cinematic time warps, using vintage equipment and instruments, Jodorowsky footage and Italian film scores to build an atmosphere of an alternate universe gone awry.