Since 1997, Indiana ensemble Umphrey’s McGee have explored a palette of genres, from folksy bluegrass to progressive metal and reggae. Feeding off the energy of their crowds, the six-piece are known for performing marathon improvisations alongside immersive light displays. Each year the band asks fans to vote for their favourite live performances – whether a rearranged mix of ‘Can’t Rock My Dream Face’ or a Snoop Dogg cover – to compile their Hall of Fame: Class of… live album series.