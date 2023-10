Formed in New York in the ’80s, Tyketto followed the glam metal path laid by Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, eventually supporting the latter on tour. Frequent reunions for tours and international rock festivals continued throughout the ’00s until Dig Deep – their first new material in almost 20 years – arrived in 2012. Returning to their trademark gutsy rock sound, the quintet have since toured with fellow legacy rockers DARE and FM.