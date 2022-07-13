Tycho has taken on many forms. The accomplished graphic designer started his music career as a Boards of Canada-inspired solo project, making downtempo IDM. Come 2010, his warm melodies and nostalgic sampling gave way to orchestral splendour, expanding the Tycho project into a full band. On releases such as Dive and Awake, the music flowed more organically, and there came a greater emphasis on hand-played instrumental sections in which to weave his brand of electronic dream pop – making the live experience all the more beautiful.