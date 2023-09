No pair of songs define early ’10s indie more so than Two Door Cinema Club’s ‘Undercover Martyn’ and ‘What You Know’, taken from 2010’s jaunty, guitar-heavy debut Tourist History. Expanding into electronica on Gameshow (2016) and False Alarm (2019), the Northern Irish trio have played to crowds at Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza, and have become regulars of the main stages of Reading and Leeds festivals.