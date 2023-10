Twin Galaxxies began as the bedroom project of Alex Myers in 2015 whilst living in Berlin. Now located in Bristol, Twin Galaxxies intricately weaves synths to psychedelic landscapes recorded from hardware to tape. After self-releasing ‘Rain Rain‘ on his owned and operated label Loving Memory in 2016, ‘Pink Secrets‘ on Business Casual in 2019, Twin Galaxxies made their vinyl debut on Pure Life with ‘Imminent Reversal’ in 2021.