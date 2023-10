Formed in Alaska in 2000, the bleak death metal of Turbid North skitters between extreme sludge, alt-rock and drone. The trio – who have been subject to a number of lineup shifts over the years – explore intergalactic fantasies to the backdrop of chugging guitars: 2015’s Eyes Alive imagines armageddon, and 2023’s The Decline is a sci-fi-influenced catharsis tackling the band’s relationship with their mental health.