The club gems of London-based producer TSHA have found fans in industry tastemakers including Pete Tong, Bonobo and Billboard. Whether she’s crafting a record for fabric, collaborating with Diplo or opening shows for Disclosure and Flume, TSHA weaves garage, techno and Chicago house into her sets to create her own brand of thoughtful floor-fillers. Tracks from her debut album, Capricorn Sun, radiate a jubilant, almost meditative quality. “When you bring those sounds back, you kind of bring along the old school vibes of what dance music is about,” she says.