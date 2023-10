Tricia Lee was born in Trinidad and started her career in soca band Second Imji. Her striking vocals helped the band gain global acclaim, before Tricia went on to spend much of her life as a touring backup singer. She provided vocals to some of Stereo MCs most famous songs, showing herself to be a star in her own right. Centering her talents at last, she now works with house producers to bolster her powerful voice with four-to-the-floor drum loops and shaking basslines.