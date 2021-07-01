Back in 2015, San Diego pop-rock quartet Transviolet sent 2,000 tapes of their first single, ‘Girls Your Age’, to kids across America in envelopes emblazoned with the words “play me.” Unbeknownst to the band, this mirrored the exact plot of torture classic Saw – and parental outrage ensued. They’ve since released two full-length albums, including 2022’s Drugs in California, and started their own label. When asked what their music might soundtrack, the band once said, “A suspense thriller involving goats, aliens and Bollywood dancing, starring Chevy Chase.”