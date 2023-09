The deathcore of Tampa quartet Traitors is brutal, sludgy and ferocious. Brimming with slamming breakdowns, antagonistic vocals and dense downtuned guitars, the band formed in 2012 and released a number of albums – including 2015’s bludgeoning The Hate Campaign – before briefly splitting in 2017. Now back where they belong (jolting across the stage in Balaclavas to the tune of Tyler Shelton’s beastly vocals), the hellraisers have toured internationally with Attack Attack! and Belmont.