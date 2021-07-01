London-based songwriter Tourist makes yearning, bittersweet dance tracks designed for the afters and beyond. Tourist first came on to the scene with offbeat remixes of offbeat artists such as Ariel Pink and HEALTH, and his self-titled 2012 EP possessed sunny ’80s-inspired synthesiser melodies and leisurely tempos that were in line with the chillwave subgenre. But Tourist’s subsequent work took a darker, more poignant turn: “You know a Venn diagram," he once told Billboard. "My left circle would be electronic music and the right circle would be emotions, atmosphere, honesty.”