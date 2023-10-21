British producer, DJ and songwriter Orlando Higginbottom chose the moniker Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs in a bid to defy categorisation; or indeed, the fleeting aspect of something topical. And he really meant it – his music doesn’t adhere to a specific style or genre. It is melodic, club-ready and very danceable but it is also eccentric, disjointed and strange. Synthy textures and sincere vocals abound in TEED’s mutant hybrid of Chicago house, UK garage, funk, indie pop and other miscellaneous soundbites.