Welcome one and all to The Beating Birch. At once a city and a guardian spirit, The Beating Birch is home to a whole host of wanderers, storytellers and mystics. The populace of the city channel and commune with the spirits of the tree through sonic mimicry and data extrapolations. This installation is one, small part, of the district responsible for recording the life of the tree through sound mapping and sonic folktelling. It uses data live-streamed from twitter to generate melodies and violin callings. The melodies are based on the User ID of the person who sent the tweet. Tom Fox (aka Vulpestruments) is a sound artist focussing on, experimental instrument design, sonification of data and interactive installation design. Nick Murray is a writer, composer and producer based in London. https://vulpestruments.com