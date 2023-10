Not to be confused with the American fashion designer of the same name, Tom Ford is a producer and multi-instrumentalist focusing on funk, bossa nova and hip-hop. Born in Birmingham, his debut single ‘Love You’ – taken from his album The Tennis Champions (2022) – featured south London neo-soul star Poppy Ajudha; he has also worked on tracks for Santigold, Col3trane and Idris Elba.