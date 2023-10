Tom Aspaul began his career writing songs for Kylie Minogue and Celeste, before a break-up, lockdown and spell of imposter syndrome forced him to leave London for his hometown of Wolverhampton. It’s here he devised 2020’s Black Country Disco, merging together the sounds of his mother’s favourite disco artists with West Midlands culture; followed by 2022’s Life In Plastic, which took inspiration from Aqua, europop, y2k gaudiness and his stint as a Eurovision judge.