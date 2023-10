Not many acts can say they’ve played at Glastonbury before sitting their GCSEs, but that’s just one of Tom A Smith’s many achievements. Born in the northwest of England, the indie talent picked up his first guitar at four, played his first gig at eight and has gone on to open shows for Sam Fender and Sir Elton John. A series of stadium-rock belters including ‘Could I Live With Being Fake’ and ‘Never Good Enough’, have given Smith the chance to prove his voice is as robust as his stage presence.