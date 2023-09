It is no exaggeration to say that Todd ‘The God’ Terry is one of the defining artists of ’80s New York, both in terms of the scene he was a part of and the effect it would have on shaping modern music. His bringing together of two vital nascent artforms – Chicago house and hip-hop – unlocked a universal appeal. Extensive disco samples and energetic breaks became a signature, not only to Todd but a genre that would define a generation – a mastery he continues to hone and maintain.