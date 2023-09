The influential electronic producer Todd Edwards might be from New Jersey, but he occupies a hallowed place in UK club culture. His chopped-up vocal samples and elastic basslines – which you can hear on early hits such as ‘Guide My Soul’ and ‘Saved My Life’ – all but set the blueprint for the genre that became speed garage. Without him, there’d probably be no Daft Punk, no DJ Q, and no Burial – the latter once remarked in an interview that Edwards’s tracks could “melt anyone”.