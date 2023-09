Taking their name from a Shakespearean tragedy, Titus Andronicus bring layered literary flair to an otherwise raucous punk sound, running the gamut between garage, punk and folk. Their 2010 outing, The Monitor, was a concept album about the Civil War, which marked an introspective and thoughtful side to the band. Proud New Jersey natives, Titus Andronicus lay their Springsteen infatuation to bear in many of their songs.