TIMANTI’s fluid electronic cuts don’t sit still: they move from tribal jungles (‘Warrior’) to Australian deserts (‘Road to Walpa Gorge’) and Ibiza poolsides (‘Don’t U’). The Italian DJ and producer is also the founder of Tribelife, an experimental creative collective designed to “explore the arts, adventure and fulfilled conversation”. Live, they’ve played with Oliver Koletzki and Sasha at E1 and Ministry of Sound.