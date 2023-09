A figurehead of the UK’s jungle revival, Tim Reaper’s love affair with sharp breakbeats and hard-hitting basslines began when he picked up a copy of Mixmag for a school project. Inspiring him to delve into the history of dance, DnB and eventually jungle, the producer and NTS Radio regular is now a frequent collaborator of junglists Special Request (a moniker of Paul Woolford) and Dwarde. In 2020, the London-based DJ set up a label named after his club night, Future Retro.