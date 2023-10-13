Canada’s Tim Hecker creates layered long-form compositions of brooding electronic music. A composer and sound artist, his career began in techno production before a fascination with manipulating the “transcendental tropes in sacred music” led him to create more ethereal realms of sound. A collaborator of fellow experimentalists Arca and Oneohtrix Point Never, his 2006 soundscape, Harmony in Ultraviolet, was listed by Pitchfork in its Best Ambient Albums of All Time; while his live shows in ornate churches and at the Barbican are as immersive as his boundary-pushing music.