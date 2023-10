Tim Bernardes’ introspective folk-pop pays homage to The Beatles and the sounds of ’60s-’70s Brazil, with a contemporary spin. Known for his spoken word melodies and lush instrumentation, the São Paulo musician composed and produced both his Latin Grammy-nominated debut album Recomeçar (2017) and its follow-up, 2022’s Mil Coisas Invíveis. Usually seen playing an acoustic guitar, the Fleet Foxes opener and Primavera Sound performer has also fronted psych rock trio O Terno since 2009.