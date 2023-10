A prominent figure in the electroclash era of the ’00s, Tiga is a Canadian DJ-producer known for his tongue-in-cheek eccentric approach to techno. Taking inspiration from ’80s Indian nightlife, Tiga began a series of Montreal parties in the ’90s, with multi-DJ sets, street acrobats and his meticulously crafted sets. Popular singles such as ‘Sunglasses at Night’ and ‘Mind Dimensions’ propelled Tiga from the underground to festival headliner.