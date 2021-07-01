A captivating live act and a regular at London’s Brixton Windmill, Tiña creates an intimate mix of psychedelic keys and analogue-recorded guitars. On one side, they’re a riot of playfulness, a group whose leader is rarely seen on stage without his cowboy hat, and whose aim, they claim, is to create a “pink party” for listeners to lose themselves in; on the other, they’re a band born out of a breakdown, with tracks that regularly deal in images of suicide and despair, and an LP called – somewhat ironically – Positive Mental Health Music.