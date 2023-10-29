French producer Thylacine is most creative when he’s travelling. The Trans-Siberian Railway set the scene for his 2015 debut, while ROADS - Vol.1 (2019) is set on the remote highways of Argentina. A natural-born explorer both physically and sonically, the multi-instrumentalist saturates his electronic soundscapes with sax, piano and the balğlama – a traditional Turkish instrument he often plays live. Collaborating with artists to produce visuals to complement his immersive sets, he has showcased his melodic, progressive blend of electronica at concert halls and museums around the world, including under the glass pyramid of the Louvre.