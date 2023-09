When funk-punk quintet Thumpasaurus aren’t playing packed venues in their native California, you can find them at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Providing the score for Where Does the Love Go?, a 2018 punk opera centring on a space war ignited by Jeff Bezos, the band’s intergalactic expedition continues on their Star Wars-inspired album, The Book Of Thump. With synchronised choreography, cowboy cosplay and Keith Haring-esque jumpsuits, their live shows are a spectacle of their own.