Alongside The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, psychedelic pop group The Zombies led the British Invasion of the ’60s. Winning a local contest in 1963, the band recorded the demo for their debut single, ‘She’s Not There’, as their prize. Pop-rock baroque-style classics full of colourful melodies and keyboards soon followed, earning the band an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Decades into their career, they continue to channel their fierce spirit, whether into 2015’s Still Got That Hunger or on tours across North America and Europe.