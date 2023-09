“We’re a real rock and roll band and I think people appreciate that,” says Adam Granduciel, frontman of The War on Drugs. Since debuting in the early ’00s, the sextet have become renowned for their neo-psychedelic indie rock and introspective themes of depression and self-doubt. A Deeper Understanding (2017) earnt the band the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, while their powerful live shows have taken the group to Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage.