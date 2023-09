Best known for 1980’s ‘Turning Japanese’, The Vapors’ melodic new wave found its steady pace in a world where Cold War tensions were escalating. The band went their separate ways shortly after releasing their power-pop sophomore Magnets (1981), and wouldn’t reunite until the late 2010s for a string of comeback shows. After an almost 40-year wait, The Vapors released new music in 2020 with Together, combining pop rock, folk and punk.