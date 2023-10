Flagbearers of America’s second wave of ska, in 1983 The Toasters became the States’ band first to release a ska record in Europe, Japan and Argentina. In addition to frequent collaborations with Jamaica’s legendary Lester Sterling, the band’s contagious rhythms and booming horns on albums such as Dub 56 (1994) and One More Bullet (2007) have won them a dedicated fan base despite their numerous lineup changes.