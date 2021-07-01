Artist

The Tallest Man On Earth

Top trackLove is All

About The Tallest Man On Earth

Charming fans with a poetic meld of guitar-laden indie folk and transcendental lyrics, Swedish musician The Tallest Man on Earth (Kristian Matsson) has often been likened to his idol Bob Dylan. With a signature open-tuning guitar technique, 2015’s Dark Bird Is Home showed an atmospheric departure from his usual acoustic sound and was described as “a sumptuous drivetime cocoon of soft rock” by The Guardian. Brimming with anecdotes and audience banter, Matsson’s live shows are a warm and intimate experience.

