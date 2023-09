The Strokes were one of the leading bands of the indie-rock post-punk revival of the early ’00s. Their seminal debut album, Is This It, (2001) combines fast-paced ’60s garage rock with a brash NYC attitude, and was ranked second on The Guardian’s list of the 100 Best Albums of the 21st Century. Since then, they’ve made indie rock tinged with grunge, new wave, and synthpop, most notably on 2020’s The New Abnormal.