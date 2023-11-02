Where the US has HAIM as a folky-rock sister trio, the UK has The Staves. The British indie-folk sibling trio draws on their innate musicality and an upbringing consisting of The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby to produce intimately cohesive three-part harmonies and guitar riffs. The group went from a humble start performing in local pubs to touring with First Aid Kit and Bon Iver, a feature on Tom Jones’s 2010 album Praise and Blame, and the release of their studio album, Good Woman, in 2021, which was praised for its feminist lyrics and “heavenly harmonies”.