Artist

The Staves

Top trackThe Staves - Good Woman

About The Staves

Where the US has HAIM as a folky-rock sister trio, the UK has The Staves. The British indie-folk sibling trio draws on their innate musicality and an upbringing consisting of The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby to produce intimately cohesive three-part harmonies and guitar riffs. The group went from a humble start performing in local pubs to touring with First Aid Kit and Bon Iver, a feature on Tom Jones’s 2010 album Praise and Blame, and the release of their studio album, Good Woman, in 2021, which was praised for its feminist lyrics and “heavenly harmonies”.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Thursday Thu, 2 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton