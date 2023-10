With members hailing from Sudan, Japan and Poland, west London septet The Scorpios fuse elements of ’60s Sudanese funk, Arabic rhythms and psych-tinged Afrobeat to create a truly unique, instrumentally lavish sound. Spotlighting traditional Sudanese instruments as well as horns and synths in their performances, the ensemble say their aim is to dismantle culture barriers “in pursuit of a unifying rhythmic bliss”.