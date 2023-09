The Rural Alberta Advantage are widely regarded as one of the best kept secrets in indie rock. After releasing an early, scratchy demo, the trio quickly forged their signature sound. Among their distinguishing characteristics are frontman Nils Edenloff’s powerful vocals, the back-and-forth between himself and keyboardist Amy Cole, and Paul Banwatt’s jazz-influenced drumming – a style that is key to the rousing indie rock that the band play.