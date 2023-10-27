Browse events
Artist
The Rezillos
Top track
Top of the Pops
Upcoming events
The Rezillos & The Professionals
Fri, 27 Oct
The Leadmill
Sheffield
The Rezillos + The Professionals
Sat, 28 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
The Rezillos + The Professionals
Fri, 3 Nov
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge
The Rezillos + The Professionals
Sat, 4 Nov
GlassBox Theatre
Gillingham
The Rezillos + The Professionals
Fri, 17 Nov
The Assembly
Royal Leamington Spa
The Rezillos 'Top of the Pops' 45th Anniversary Tour
Sat, 18 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London