Artist

The Rezillos

Top trackTop of the Pops

Upcoming events

The Rezillos & The ProfessionalsFri, 27 Oct
The LeadmillSheffield
The Rezillos + The ProfessionalsSat, 28 Oct
RebellionManchester
The Rezillos + The ProfessionalsFri, 3 Nov
Cambridge JunctionCambridge
The Rezillos + The ProfessionalsSat, 4 Nov
GlassBox TheatreGillingham
The Rezillos + The ProfessionalsFri, 17 Nov
The AssemblyRoyal Leamington Spa
The Rezillos 'Top of the Pops' 45th Anniversary TourSat, 18 Nov
Islington Assembly HallLondon