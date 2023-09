Scratched guitars, echoed vocals and brooding electronics define the sound of Danish band The Raveonettes. The duo formed in the early ’00s and have been on a voyage of darkly-hued garage rock ever since, drenching their projects in swathes of reverb while nodding to the stripped-back melodies of ’50s and ’60s rock. Live, they cut through their dense sound with the help of acoustic solos and an array of guitar pedals.