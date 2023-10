Cinematic indie rock is the forte of LA’s The Rare Occasions. A trio formed during their college years, the band’s garage rock slant and impressive three-part harmonies have soared on their self-produced albums Into The Shallows (2018) and Big Whoop (2021). Winners of the 2014 John Lennon Songwriting Contest, the band’s 2016 atheist anthem ‘Notion’ also found fame on TikTok in more recent years, winning them scores of new fans.