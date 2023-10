For over three decades, Deman Rocker and Flinty Badman have been creating hardcore jungle as The Ragga Twins. Initially members of north London’s UNITY sound system, the duo began producing their own tracks at the tailend of the ’80s, and have since soundtracked nights at The Coronet, The Cause and XOYO with their high-octane mishmash of dancehall, hip-hop and drum and bass.