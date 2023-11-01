Browse events
Artist
The Professionals
Follow
Upcoming events
The Professionals
Wed, 1 Nov
The Waterfront Studio
Norwich
The Professionals
Wed, 8 Nov
The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Birmingham
The Professionals
Thu, 9 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
The Professionals
Sat, 11 Nov
The Joiners, Southampton
Southampton
The Professionals
Wed, 15 Nov
The Boileroom
Guildford
The Professionals
Thu, 16 Nov
Justines
Margate
The Rezillos 'Top of the Pops' 45th Anniversary Tour
Sat, 18 Nov
Islington Assembly Hall
London